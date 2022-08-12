BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some overdue recognition for one of America’s “Greatest Generation” who grew up here in Youngstown.

A small group gathered Friday morning at Forest Lawn Cemetary in Boardman to dedicate a new grave marker for Private First Class Robert Landis, a member of the Army’s famed “Merrill’s Marauders.”

He was also the first in his battalion to be killed in action in northern Burma in 1944.

“Merrill’s Marauders” were the inspiration for today’s Army Ranger units and that unit was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal earlier this year.