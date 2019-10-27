Gateway Plaza on PA Turnpike no longer accepting cash

If you don't have an E-ZPass, a photo of your license plate will be taken and a bill will be sent to the address of where the car is registered

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A new change is now in effect for drivers traveling from Ohio to Pennsylvania.

The Gateway Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has switched to all cashless tolling as part of a new toll-by-plate system.

If you don’t have an E-ZPass, a photo of your license plate will be taken and a bill will be sent to the address of where the car is registered.

The turnpike says cashless tolling will make for less traffic without physical transactions.

But, it’s resulting in higher prices.

To get across the Gateway Plaza, two-axle vehicles will pay $5.90 with an E-ZPass or $12.20 if you use toll-by-plate.

Three-axle vehicles will pay $11.70 with an E-ZPass or $24 without one.