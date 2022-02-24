WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is vehemently opposing the release of a child sex predator who has been imprisoned since 1988.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins wrote to the Ohio Parole Board that the “gates of hell await” 60-year-old Randall Whitmore.

Whitmore is imprisoned for repeatedly raping a family member and two neighbor children. All are under the age of 10 and some are as young as 5 years old.

Watkins said two child assault prosecutors called Whitmore’s behavior “some of the most despicable I have encountered” and “that no child is safe around him.”

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office has opposed Whitmore’s parole at hearings dating back to 1988.

Watkins wrote in a letter to the Ohio Parole Board dated Feb. 24, 2022:

“In closing in a nutshell, the gates of hell await 60-year-old Whitmore but until then, keep our children safe and please ensure that there are no more young victims of his playtime depravities by denying this inmate parole forever!”

Whitmore’s next parole hearing is in March. He is eligible for parole in May 2022.