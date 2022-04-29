BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers responded to an accident in Canfield with a truck that was fueled by natural gas early Friday morning.

Crews were called to Route 224 and West Golf Drive right in front of Mill Creek Park around 6 a.m.

Ohio State Patrol (OSP) said that the truck caught fire, but that the driver made it out.

The area at Lockwood Boulevard and Mill Creek Boulevard on Route 224 is closed in both directions.

Troopers driver suffered minor injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Troopers are still on scene.