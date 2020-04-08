Gas station in Howland sees prices drop below $1 a gallon

Stay at home orders around the country are reducing the demand for gas

Prices are dropping and a big barrier was broken in Howland with gas under a dollar a gallon on Wednesday.

The BP station on Niles-Cortland Road had regular unleaded for 99 cents a gallon.

The prices is also dropping as the price of oil falls as Saudi Arabia and Russia fight about production.

“Unfortunately, people can’t use this as much as they would say normal summertime because they can’t go anywhere. They can’t travel. You can’t go on vacations, so it helps. I just put $20 in my tank at Country Fair for $1.49 for super and that’s the lowest price I’ve seen anywhere,” said customer Brent Cayavec.

This will make you feel better about the low prices. In Hawaii and California, the average price is still over $3 a gallon.