Overnight, First News was out looking at where gas prices stand locally.

This is new video from the area. Right now prices seem to be in the $4.99 – $5.09 range.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $4.91.

Some locals are saying this changes things for them.

“I quit driving my other car that has air conditioning and is comfortable, and I’m not driving the go-cart because I can’t afford the gas,” said Tricia Balangue of Edinburg.

“We don’t go out to eat, you know and if you go the grocery store, the prices are tripled at the grocery store. So anywhere you look at now, we’re getting punished,” said John Wilkinson of New Castle.

No one we talked with even wanted to guess when prices will start to fall.