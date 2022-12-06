(WKBN)- First News was out overnight Tuesday checking the latest prices here locally.

In the Boardman and Youngstown areas we found prices are right around $3 per gallon.

In Mahoning County, the average is $3.096 per gallon. In Trumbull County, the average is $3.122 per gallon. In Columbiana County, it is $3.116.

According to AAA, this is under both the national ($3.380) and statewide averages ($3.232).

However, in Mercer County Pennsylvania it is above the national average at $3.945. The statewide average for Pennsylvania is $3.862 per gallon.