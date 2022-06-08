BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) — High gas prices are affecting more than just transportation. It’s also affecting home improvement.

Take a new roof for example. The oil that goes into an asphalt shingle has caused roof costs to skyrocket. Some shingle makers have increased the cost of roofing products by almost 10%.

“A couple of years ago, shingles were down around $70 a square and now they’re up over $100 a square, and it’s, you know, it gets to be costly because now it isn’t just the shingles, I mean, all your accessories, your drippage, your ice guard, your felts, your nails. All that stuff is increased due to the fuel cost,” said co-owner of Roof Juice, Greg Corson.

Many think roof prices will continue to increase in 2022.