LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It was an anxious few hours late Monday for people who live in a mobile home park in Liberty.

Some residents of the Vintage Village Mobile Home Park on Belmont Avenue were forced from their homes after a gas line ruptured.

Crews working in the area hit the two-inch line causing it to leak.

People who live on Scott Lane and Marla Drive were evacuated, impacting about 12 homes.

Everyone was allowed to return by midnight.