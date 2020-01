Dominion Gas has been called to investigate the source of the leak

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Some workers have been evacuated from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna due to a gas leak.

Master Sgt. Bob Barko, Jr. said non-essential personnel have been evacuated. Dominion Gas is on the scene, investigating the source of the leak.

According to Dominion Gas, crews received reports of two leaks — one inside and one outside. They’re still working to determine the cause.

It happened Tuesday morning.

