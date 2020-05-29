Breaking News
Traffic blocked in North Bloomfield after vehicle hits gas line

Local News

Orwell Natural Gas has been called to come out and fix the leak

Police Lights Generic

Credit: Stelsone via Getty Images

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident in northern Trumbull County that caused a gas leak in the area.

Around 6 a.m. Friday morning, a vehicle struck a gas line in the front yard of a home on State Route 45 in North Bloomfield.

Orwell Natural Gas has been called to come out and fix the leak.

In the meantime, authorities have shut down Route 45, between Walter Lee Lane and Haines Road East.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff is also blocking traffic coming down State Route 45 from the north.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

