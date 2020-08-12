Gas leak in downtown Youngstown delays WRTA bus routes

WRTA's Federal Station -- the hub for Mahoning County fixed bus routes -- is closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas line rupture in downtown Youngstown Wednesday afternoon is causing some road closures and delaying WRTA buses.

The leak is in the area of Fifth Avenue.

Most bus routes, including the Warren Express route, will be affected. Routes that run within Warren city limits (those with a 70-75 prefix) will not be affected.

WRTA’s Federal Station — the hub for Mahoning County fixed bus routes — is closed.

Riders can download the myStop mobile app on their phones to see the status of their bus. You can also track routes on WRTA’s website or call 330-744-8431 for more information.