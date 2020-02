It happened Saturday morning in the area of E. Main and Lisbon streets

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A reported gas leak in Canfield led to the evacuation of a church.

It happened Saturday morning in the area of E. Main and Lisbon streets.

Firefighters were called to the area, and the church was ventilated.

Crews were working to locate the source of the leak.

