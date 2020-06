A gas leak in Boardman Tuesday has forced the evacuation of people who live nearby

According to the Boardman fire chief, the leak happened on Market Street, between Gertrude Avenue and Arlene Avenue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The detour is Indianola Avenue to Southern Boulevard to Woodrow Avenue.