Roads surrounding the county courthouse have been blocked off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas leak in downtown Youngstown Wednesday morning has forced several buildings to evacuate.

The Mahoning County Courthouse and Trinity United Methodist Church have been evacuated.

Roads surrounding the courthouse (Front Street, Market Street and Boardman Street) have been blocked off.

It seems the leak is in an alley between the administration building and courthouse.

Gas has been shut off and crews are working to get the leak fixed.

More stories from WKBN.com: