Gas leak evacuates buildings in downtown Youngstown

Crews evacuated Eastern Gateway, Mocha House and the Ohio One building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas leak in downtown Youngstown evacuated businesses in the area.

All classes at Eastern Gateway Community College’s downtown campus are canceled for the day. Workers at Mocha House were sent home for the day.

They were among several businesses that were evacuated after a construction crew hit a gas line Wednesday morning. It happened at the corner of East Federal and South Champion streets.

The gas has been shut off.

The fire department has cleared the area as safe, and Dominion was called to the scene to make repairs.

More stories from WKBN.com: