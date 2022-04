BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas leak has closed a portion of South Avenue for the second time in four days.

It’s between Maple Avenue and Presidential Drive.

We’re told a crew hit a gas line as they did water line work. The same thing happened last Friday. This time, police on the scene say some businesses are being evacuated as a precaution.

Dominion Energy is making repairs.

The road should be open Monday afternoon.