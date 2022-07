YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas costs less at the local pumps on Tuesday.

Gas at the Crim’s Corner South Avenue Gas Mart in Youngstown now costs $3.94 per gallon. It’s at the corner of South and E. Dewey avenues.

At the Gateway Gas Mart on Market Street, it was $3.79 on Tuesday morning.

The Shell on South Avenue is $3.94.

On Monday, July 18, the average price of gas in Ohio was down to $4.38