Garrettsville woman facing drug, gun charges following Weathersfield traffic stop

Police say a loaded, stolen gun was found in the car

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 36-year-old woman from Garrettsville is facing drug and gun charges after being pulled over in Weathersfield Township Monday.

According to a police report, officers say they saw Nicole McCarthy go left of center along Route 169 near Emerson Avenue, while on her cellphone.

Police pulled McCarthy over, and a search of the vehicle she was driving uncovered a loaded, stolen handgun, marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale, according to a police report.

Police say the gun was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

McCarthy was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability due to two prior drug convictions, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The suspected methamphetamine was sent out for testing. Additional charges are pending the result of those tests.

