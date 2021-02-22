Garrettsville rape suspect appears in court, first Trumbull Co. criminal trial underway since pandemic began

Court officials spent the last several months preparing the courtroom

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A criminal trial is underway in Trumbull County for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Edward Wymer, of Garrettsville is accused of sexually assaulting three victims under age 13. The alleged crimes occurred between February 2018 and February 2019, according to the indictment.

Court officials spent the last several months preparing the courtroom.

They wanted to make sure jurors could be spread at least six feet apart. They also made room for witnesses, media members, the defendant and lawyers.