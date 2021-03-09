Garrettsville man sentenced to life in sexual assault case

Edward Wymer was found guilty of the ten counts he was charged with including rape and gross sexual imposition

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Garrettsville man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his second rape conviction last month.



Prosecutors say Edward Wymer was given to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus an additional 39 years.

Wymer was found guilty of 8 counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of rape.

A jury convicted him of assaulting three victims under the age of 13 between February 2018 and February 2019.

Prior to sentencing, relatives and victims addressed the court.

One family member said that the victims will be able to “breath a little easier” knowing they “had the guts” to stand up to Wymer and put him where he belongs.

Two of the three victim impact statements appear here. The third was not included because the victim’s name was written in the letter.