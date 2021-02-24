Garrettsville man found guilty of rape

Edward Wymer was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting three victims

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County jury returned a guilty verdict in the case of a Garrettsville man accused of rape.

Edward Wymer was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting three victims under age 13. The alleged crimes occurred between February 2018 and February 2019, according to the indictment.

His criminal trial was the first to held in Trumbull County since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Court officials spent the last several months preparing the courtroom.

They wanted to make sure jurors could be spread at least six feet apart. They also made room for witnesses, media members, the defendant and lawyers.

