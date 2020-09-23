Garrettsville man facing rape charges in Trumbull County

Edward Wymer is accused of the sexual assault of three victims under the age of 13

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a Garrettsville man on rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

According to the indictment, 32-year-old Edward Wymer is accused of the sexual assault of three victims who are now 10 and 13 years old. The alleged crimes occurred between February 2018 and February 2019, according to the indictment.

Wymer pleaded not guilty to the charges on September 21, and bond was set at $500,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial on Thursday morning.

