NORTH OLMSTEAD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Garrettsville man was caught up in a human trafficking sting in Northeast Ohio.

Ten men were arrested by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force. The arrests were part of a one-day operation held in conjunction with the North Olmsted Police Department, Westshore Enforcement Bureau and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify those providing and purchasing commercial sex.

The men arrested include:

Ahmed Aljabri, Cleveland, 41

Sha Chuwan, Erie, Pennsylvania, 32

Dan Keenan, Jr., Westlake, 53

William Minor, Cleveland, 52

Jeffrey Ohl, La Grange, 53

Erwin Palma-Torres, Garrettsville, 30

Jacob Safran, Royal Oak, Michigan, 32

Raymond Schillinger, Akron, 53

Carl Whepley Jr., Perry, 55

Those arrested included a non-profit executive, a middle school teacher and a man who was living in the country illegally; however, Attorney General David Yost did not individually identify those suspects.