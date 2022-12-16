AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Leonard Kirtz School (LKS) in Austintown received a holiday gift Friday. It’s a gesture of thanks from the Community Garden Club.

Club members brought poinsettias to give to each student at the school. The garden club keeps some of its plants in the school’s greenhouse.

This is the first year the club gave poinsettias to LKS students since 2018 due to the pandemic.

“It’s a delight. I think everybody is really excited that we are able to do this,” said Bruce Brungard, a spokesperson for the Gardners of Greater Youngstown.

The school and the club are excited to bring this back for the students.

“We think it’s a phenomenal show of their support to our students and families, but it’s also to us. It shows the importance of building those school and community partnerships,” said Principal Gina Symsek.

Leonard Kirtz School just started its five days of holiday celebrations. Each day is a different holiday theme. The celebrations are wrapped up with a visit from Santa on the last celebration day.