Garbage truck hits underpass in Boardman

The bed of a dump truck hit the underside of an overpass in Boardman Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The bed of a dump truck hit the underside of an overpass in Boardman Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Tippecanoe Road at the Ohio Turnpike overpass.

According to officials at the Boardman Fire Department, the Republic Waste garbage truck was heading south when the dumpster on the truck lifted and hit the underside of the overpass.

No injuries were reported.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike Commission were notified.

Traffic is being diverted in the area onto Huntington Drive.