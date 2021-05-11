Garbage truck and dirt bike collide on Youngstown’s south side

The rider of the dirt bike was hurt

Editor’s note: Police have informed us the bike was, in fact, a dirt bike — not a motorcycle.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A person riding a dirt bike was hurt in a crash with a city garbage truck in Youngstown Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at Erie Street and Judson Avenue.

Police said the dirt bike was headed north on Erie and the garbage truck was headed east on Judson, which has a stop sign. The dirt bike is not licensed to be driven on the road.

The rider of the dirt bike was hurt, but we don’t yet know how badly.

The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.

The area is taped off and drivers should avoid it.

We’re working to get more information and will update you once we have it.