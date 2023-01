WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren.

The Warren Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Summit Street NW around 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire.

According to the Warren Fire chief, the detached garage is a total loss, but the fire never spread to the house.

The residents of the home are all okay.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.