The house appeared occupied, but no one was home at the time of the fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers on patrol early Tuesday spotted a fire at a house on Glenmont Avenue.

It happened just after 2 a.m.

Fire crews on the scene said the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

They said the house appeared occupied, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.