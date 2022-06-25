CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage fire that spread left a home charred Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened on the 200 block of Moreland Dr. in Canfield.

According to Chief Hutchinson of the Cardinal Joint Fire District, a car in the garage started the fire.

The family who lives in the home were on the porch at the time and uninjured.

Cardinal Joint Fire District led the effort to put out the fire and were assisted by Green Twp., Boardman and Austintown Fire Departments. The fire was put out with no injuries.

First News is on the scene and updates are to come.