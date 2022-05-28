BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A large garage fire caused a closure of State Route 7 South and Stewart Sharon Road on Saturday morning, according to a Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook post.

The arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the garage at a residence. Once the crews forced the door open, they found the fire and had it under control within 10 minutes.

Brookfield Fire was assisted by the Eagle Joint Fire District and Vienna Fire and EMS, as well as off-duty members of the department.

The two roads were closed for one hour so firefighters could access water.

No injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.