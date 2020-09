There were no injuries in the fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters said a house where a garage fire broke out Wednesday recently had electrical work done.

The garage on the 2700 block of Tampa Avenue was completely destroyed in the fire that was called in about 10:30 a.m.

Because the electrical work was attached to the house, smoke was also coming from the back of it, where firefighters had to pry off the siding to get to the fire.

No one was home at the time. There are no injuries.

