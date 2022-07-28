WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire at a social club in Warren is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

According to a Facebook post from the Warren Professional Fire Fighters, the fire happened around 6:45 Thursday morning in the 1300 block of West Market Street at the Central Social Club.

When firefighters got there they saw a fire in the garage but were able to put it out quickly before it spread.

No one was hurt.

In 2020, there was a fire at this same social club that started on an awning in the back. It was deemed arson.