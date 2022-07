WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters battled flames at a welding shop in Wilmington Township Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Grove Lane around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters said that a garage is completely gone.

Firefighters are still trying to discover the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshall was called to the scene.

Crews are on scene.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.