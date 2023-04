YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews battled a fire at a garage by a house Thursday night.

Youngstown Battalion Chief John Lightly said that firefighters were called to the corner of East Chalmers Avenue and Erie Street around 9:30 p.m.

Lightly said that the garage was near a vacant house. He said that no one was injured.

Ohio Edison was called to help with downed power lines.

Lightly said that investigators will return to the scene Friday to investigate the cause of the fire.