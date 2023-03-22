CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a garage fire in Calcutta Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a garage in flames on Bloomfield Road around 4 a.m.

Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Randy Schneider said that the garage burnt to the ground and that it was unoccupied.

Crews were able to contain the fire so that it did not spread to a nearby house.

The fire is under investigation. Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department and Liverpool Township Fire Department assisted on scene.