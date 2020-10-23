Game involving Lawrence County high school interrupted due to police activity near stadium

The fans were evacuated from the Rochester vs. Shenango game

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that a Beaver County high school football stadium has been evacuated due to police activity nearby.

The fans were evacuated from the Rochester vs. Shenango game.

A person at the game told WKBN First News that players were locked down inside the locker rooms.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

