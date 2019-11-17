The organization is focused on connecting women with each other across the Valley

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A new group in Youngstown is giving brunch a whole new meaning.

Gals That Brunch Youngstown hosted their first brunch at Sun Dog Cellar in Columbiana Saturday afternoon.

The organization is focused on connecting women with each other across the Valley.

Each brunch features local women speakers.

They also collect raffle baskets and donations that will be given to a local charity or person in need.

“I think no matter if you’re an entrepreneur, if you’re a nurse, if you’re a stay at home mom, if you’re a millionaire or if you are a single mom struggling to make ends meet, you just want connection. If you can see past people’s stories and see to their soul, we are a tribe of women that just want community and connection in this area,” said Jessica Irwin, a member of Gals That Brunch Youngstown.

The next brunch is scheduled for December 15 at Concept Studio in Youngstown.