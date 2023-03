SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple firefighters and a homeowner were injured in a fire early Sunday morning.

It happened on Braceville Robinson Road near Herr Fieldhouse Road in Southington.

According to a Braceville Fire Department Facebook post, a full crew responded to the fire and assisted.

Both firefighters and the homeowner were injured in the fire, according to the post.

Braceville Fire Department is not releasing any more information, but the State Fire Marshal is investigating.