FX Vintage Toy Roadshow coming to Boardman, Akron to buy collectible toys

The Roadshow will be in Boardman on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Holiday Inn in Boardman at 7410 South Ave.

(WKBN) – The FX Vintage Roadshow is coming to Boardman in hopes to buy and appraise collectible toys.

The Roadshow experts will be looking for every collectible toy imaginable from vintage antique dolls, cars and trucks to GI Joe action figures and vintage Barbie dolls; from tin wind up and battery operated toys to Redline Hot Wheels, slot cars and Matchbox toys; from cast iron banks to Rock Em Sock Em Robots; from vintage Star Wars toys to Transformers.

“These shows have been unbelievably successful,” says Mark Leinberger, General Manager of the Toy Roadshow. “This is a great opportunity for the folks in the area to clean out their closets and attics and discover what toy treasures may be hiding there.

They will not be selling toys at the event. Appraisals are free for those wondering how much their toys are worth.

The Roadshow will be in Boardman on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Holiday Inn in Boardman at 7410 South Ave.

If you cannot make that date, the Roadshow will be in Akron Sept. 17 and 18 at the Hilton at 3180 W. Market Street.