Future nurses deliver food to local hospitals for National Nurses Week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To celebrate healthcare heroes, a few future workers made a special delivery to front line workers Friday.

Beyond the brick and mortar of the hospital walls, healthcare heroes are hard at work, the importance of their jobs emphasized by their work on the front lines of this pandemic.

“I work in this hospital as well and I see what they deal with on a daily basis when I’m here, so it’s a great feeling to be able to give back,” said Brooke Francis who’s part of Kent State Trumbull’s Student Nursing Association.

Giving back is just what the Nurses Association did this National Nurses Week.

They delivered 250 pepperoni rolls to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s in both Boardman and Youngstown, the same hospitals where these future nurses normally do clinicals.

“It means everything to us. The outpouring of the community to the hospital, all the front line workers have been working the last two months and taking care of patients and for Kent State to take that initiative to drop off food for us today, we are very appreciative,” said Linda Heater, Chief Nursing Officer at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

“Our goal is to serve the community and part of that community is the nurses here at Trumbull Memorial Hospital,” said Francis.

It’s a giving gesture from those who will soon be on the front lines themselves.