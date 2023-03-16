GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – For the second time in two weeks and what has started to be an annual visit, a family in Grove City is getting a nighttime visitor.

A black bear wandered onto a front lawn of a house on Webster Drive. It happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and not only did the bear clean out the bird feeder, but it came up on the front porch for a closer look, right in front of a surveillance camera.

The homeowner doesn’t mind. She has contacted wildlife experts in the past after she was paid a visit by the bear before and said they told her to leave it be and it will move on, which it did.

She said this is the third year that she has seen the bear come around.

Now, they are just waiting to see if their visitor will return any time soon.