Furniture reported stolen out of Cleveland area found at Boardman wholesale store, police say

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police are helping detectives from a pair of Cleveland suburbs recover what authorities say was some stolen merchandise.

Investigators said two truckloads of furniture were taken earlier this month in Walton Hills and Brooklyn.

They tracked some of the furniture to Amercia’s Wholesale Outlet on South Avenue in Boardman.

Monday morning, police went to the store with a search warrant to find the merchandise and load it onto a tractor trailer.

So far, no one has been arrested. The value of the merchandise is said to be more than $50,000.

27 First News tried to reach out to the story, but did not hear back.

