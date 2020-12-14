Funeral services for former Youngstown councilman to be held Monday

Gillam served as First Ward councilman in Youngstown from 2000 to 2007 and was succeeded by his wife, Annie

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Visitation hours and funeral services will be held Monday for a former Youngstown councilman who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

Artis Gillam, Sr., passed away Sunday at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was 78. His wife, Annie, said her husband contracted COVID-19.

Gillam served as First Ward councilman in Youngstown from 2000 to 2007 and was succeeded by his wife, Annie. He was active in local Democratic politics for decades.

Aside from politics, Gillam was involved in a number of ventures from a construction business to operating a group home for troubled teenaged girls to an auto tire lube shop he opened just a few months ago.

Visitation will be held at Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Youngstown from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests must wear masks, practice social distancing and are asked not to gather in the sanctuary.

Private funeral services will be held after, which will be livestreamed at vimeo.com.