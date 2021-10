YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A funeral was held Saturday for longtime Mahoning County Sheriff Deputy Eddie Mitchell.

The service was at New Beginnings Outreach in Youngstown.

There was a large turnout of law enforcement to pay their respects. Deputy Mitchell died at 60 due to COVID-19 complications.

He served for 29 years as a sheriff. He was also on the U.S. Marshalls Task Force and received several wards throughout his service, including “Top Cop” in 2004.