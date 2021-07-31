Funeral assistant, godfather of killed teen discusses local violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Funeral homes are one of the places that see the aftermath of violence. They help families grieve the loss of their loved ones.

Reshaud Biggs Jr.’s memorial was held at FD Mason Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral assistant there, Marquise Mims, is Reshaud’s godfather.

“Come to one of these funerals for these victims that have died tragically and watch us close the casket… watch the hurt and the pain that these parents are having to suffer, to bury their children and then you’ll think twice about what you do,” Mims said.

FD Mason is on the north side. It’s held memorials for victims of violence over the years.

“It’s the worst time of their life and we just try to be there for them as much as we can. We try to comfort them. Let them know that they don’t have to worry about anything during this process. We’re just there for them,” Mims said.

He said that it’s very hard to watch mothers burying their sons and daughters at a young age. He knows what it’s like because he recently lost his godson to gun violence.

“It was the hardest thing I have ever had to do in this business, to prepare and get my baby, my godson ready, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. And I don’t wish that on anybody,” Mims said.

The average age of violence has dipped to 26 years old in the city.

“I want to see them start doing something, start showing that they are in the city. Start showing that they are actively doing something to stop all this violence,” Mims said.