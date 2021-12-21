WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission has announced funeral arrangements for its beloved founder and executive director.

A celebration of Pastor Chris Gilger’s life will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, December 27. It will be held at the sanctuary inside the Warren Family Mission on Tod Avenue.

All are welcome to come to honor Gilger who founded the mission in 1998.

He passed away unexpectedly last week.

“It’s definitely a hard time and an irreplaceable person both in the community and in the organization as Pastor Chris did a lot for a lot of different people,” said Dominic Mararri, of the Mission.



Mararri says he anticipates many people will attend since Gilger touched so many lives in his 23 years of helping others.

