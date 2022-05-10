(WKBN) – Trumbull County’s industrial sector, known as the Golden Triangle, has been awarded a $2.7 million federal grant for road and infrastructure improvements.

The 1,000 acre Golden Triangle sits mostly in Howland. It is generally defined as the industrial section from the intersection of North Park Avenue and Forest Street in Warren to the properties that front the northern side of North River Road.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

According to a press release, the money will help “attract and retain manufacturing businesses with infrastructure upgrades such as roads, sidewalks and rail.”

There will also be a local match of $664,000.

The investment is expected to create 116 jobs and retain an additional 118.

Among the businesses located in the Golden Triangle are Wheatland Tube, Liberty Steel, Flex-Strut and Trumbull Industries.