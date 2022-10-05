(WKBN) – A big honor to help the Mahoning County Veterans Honor Court as it’s receiving $750,000 in funding from the Bureau of Justice.

The money will be used to expand services for Mahoning County veterans who participate in the Honor Court program.

“You know, for what we’re doing in the Honor Court, we provide services to a lot of our veterans of course, but this allows us to expand their services, make them more detailed, make them even more complete than they were before,” said Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Two areas of focus for the funding will be housing solutions for displaced veterans and transportation services to those who need counseling, treatment or court-ordered services.

“The focus of this grant will be to employ a peer support coordinator who will act as a case manager, wrap-around director to allow for the smooth continuation of services and to react quickly to any issues or problems that the veteran might face,” D’Apolito said.

The funding covers four years.