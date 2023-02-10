CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some big news for the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center!

The school received funds for construction of the Innovative Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center.

About $285,000 was allocated for this special project in the Federal Budget Appropriations Bill in December 2022.

Ground was broken last October for the new center.

The total costs of the new facility will be over $1 million.

The project is made possible through Mahoning County commissioners, grant money and local funds.

“It provides for not only the construction piece but the equipment and training. It gives us a variety of different pieces of equipment. There’s too numerous to say but it’s key in helping our students have access to that equipment so they can be trained to go out in the workforce,” said MCCTC Superintendent John Zehentbauer.

Zehentbauer said none of this would be possible without the support of legislators.